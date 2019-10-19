Stephen Amell Teases Complicated Dialogue From Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

All of the Arrowverse shows are officially back for their new seasons following the final season premiere of Arrow earlier this week. That means we’re closer than ever to the long-awaited “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that will bring together Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman in a fight for the fate of the multiverse. It’s an event that Arrow star Stephen Amell has been offering several teases of on social media and his latest is one that hint at how complicated things will be — at least in terms of one specific line of dialogue.

In a post shared to Twitter early on Sunday morning, Amell offered a single line of dialogue from “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and while it is completely out of context — hey, avoiding spoilers is important — it certainly has fans wondering what is in store.

Crisis On Infinite Earths Dialogue Tease: “Yes & No… its complicated.” — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 19, 2019

As we said, it’s pretty vague — it’s even unclear exactly who is speaking the line — though fans were quick to jump into the comments on Amell’s post with their suggestions and thoughts not just about the dialogue, but about “Crisis” as well. Many fans were quick to express their hope that it could somehow involve Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity Smoak who departed the series at the end of Season 7. Others expect it to somehow involve Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), referring to photos from the set that show Oliver next to another archer with blonde hair just like Mia’s on Arrow. There were also some humorous responses that suggested the dialogue referred to Oliver’s relationship with The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

Whatever the dialogue tease ends up being about what is clear is that Amell’s time working in the Arrowverse is drawing to a close. Earlier this week, he tweeted about wrapping work on Supergirl for the final time, praising series star Melissa Benoist as well as the cast and crew for building “something really special”.

“Wrapped on Supergirl tonight for the last time,” Amell wrote. “I’ve been working on their show for the past three years. Melissa and the team have built something really special. Happy I got a chance to be a part of it.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to be a huge event for The CW. The crossover will span across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batman for an epic five nights of television but the scale of things doesn’t stop there. Characters from Black Lightning and Smallville have already been confirmed for the event as well as Robin actor Burt Ward, and longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. There have also been rumors of characters form other DC-related shows appearing, including Netflix’s Lucifer and DC Universe’s Titans. It’s an event that Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year is important to get right.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he said. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our Goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.