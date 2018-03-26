New Fan Art Imagines Daniel Craig as Two-Face

Matt Reeves’ The Batman may not be hitting theaters any time soon, but that hasn’t stopped fans from doing a little bit of fan casting and, thanks to one fan, we have an idea of what Daniel Craig just might look like as a classic Batman villain.

A bit of art made by a fan calling themselves Spider-maguire hit the DC Cinematic subreddit earlier today and reimagined the current James Bond, Craig, as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image does a good job of transforming half of Craig’s face into the severely damaged and scarred visage Two-Face is known for. However, even with this interesting bit of fan art, there still aren’t any major details about Reeves’ film, including what villains Batman will face off against. What there is plenty of, though, are rumors and speculation with much of it centered around whether Ben Affleck will continue to wear the cowl, though he is expected to appear in The Flash-centered film, Flashpoint, that is still in development. Reports have suggested that Affleck is conflicted on whether to continue playing DC Comics’ Dark Knight as well as that Warner Bros. isn’t completely happy with Affleck’s turn in the role, with the studio having expected Affleck’s casting to have paid dividends similar to what Marvel Studios got out of casting Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

There have also been reports that The Batman won’t begin production until 2019 because Warner Bros. already has three DC Films projects set to shoot in 2018. What is known about The Batman comes from Reeves’ last update back in January where he revealed on The Q&A podcast that he has the story figured out and was working on an outline for the film.

For now, fans wanting to see Batman in action can catch him in Justice League, which is available now on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.