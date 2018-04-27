DC Reveals New Look for Darkseid

DC Comics has a zippy new look for the ruler of Apokolips.

Darkseid is set to play a major role in the upcoming “No Justice” relaunch of the Justice League line, but we didn’t know details about how the tyrannical ruler became associated with DC’s top team of superheroes.

Last March, DC revealed a notably slimmer version of Darkseid appearing on the cover of Justice League Odyssey, complete with a new hooded costume that had two zippers that extend from mid-chest all the day to his pants line. That was a curious look considering that Darkseid was only a baby up until recently and had recently transformed into his adult form in the pages of Wonder Woman.

In Wonder Woman #45, we finally seem to have some answers as to why Darkseid looks like he skipped arm, leg, and abs day, and why he might end up on one of the Justice League rosters.

The most recent Wonder Woman arc saw Darkseid and his grail hunt Olympian gods to consume their energy and bring Darkseid back to his fully-powered, terrifying form. With each god the pair killed and drained, Darkseid would age a bit. After Darkseid killed Zeus, he finally aged back to his traditional form.

However, using the Greek gods to jumpstart his aging also proved to be Darkseid’s downfall. As one of the few Greek gods (or demigods) left, Wonder Woman used her love for her extended family as a connection, pulling their spirits out of Darkseid’s body and freeing them. The loss of that power causes Darkseid to implode on himself, disappearing in an explosion of smoke and flame.

However, it takes more than that to kill the Lord of Apokolips. The last page of the comic revealed a significantly slimmer and naked Darkseid wandering somewhere on Earth with no memories of who he is. While Darkseid has typically been depicted as an enormous giant-like being with a height of at least 10 feet tall, this Darkseid seems to be the size of a normal human.

We know that Darkseid will be the “Hannibal Lecter” of his new Justice League team, but this memory loss could be why he’s willing to side with the humans who have thwarted him for so long. Now, we just need to find out why Darkseid’s wearing an costume that appears to have some sort of zip-off window for his abs.