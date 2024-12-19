David Corenswet Teases Where “Home” Is in the Superman Movie Trailer

The moment DC fans have been waiting for has finally arrived as Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Superman, James Gunn’s new film that arrives next summer. Though the first trailer has arrived after much demand, it has now lead to even more questions about the first movie in the brand new DCU. One of the biggest elements of the trailer is that it has very little dialogue, in fact, one of the only lines is Superman himself, speaking not to a person but to his dog, Krypto. “Home…,” Superman tells the pup. “Take me home.” But where does he mean?

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook attended an early press event for the Superman trailer on the Warner Bros. lot earlier this week where we not only saw the first footage from the movie but spoke with writer/director James Gunn and the cast. In a brief moment with Superman himself, David Corenswet, we had the opportunity to ask him about his big line in the trailer and the moment that it represents in the film. Considering “Home” could be any number of places, we had to find out the truth.

“I’ll say this,” Corenswet said of the moment where Superman speaks with his dog. “You see in the trailer Krypto is dragging me through the snow. Do you think he’s gonna drag me through the snow all the way to Kansas?”

As fans of Superman, and those that have been paying attention to the production of James Gunn’s new movie may know, this leaves about only one option for the hero. Considering the locale, that Krypto himself is present, and what we know about the movie, we can pretty safely say that when Superman says “Take me home,” he is referring to the Fortress of Solitude.

Filming on Superman mostly took place in Atlanta, Georgia and Clevaland, Ohio, but the movie briefly went overseas and shot on location in Norway. James Gunn even confirmed to a local outlet at the time that they went to the country to film scenes with Superman flying to the Fortress of Solitude. As we can see from the trailer itself, it seems like the Fortress will play a pivotal role in the new movie.

Gunn previously opened up about the use of Krypto in Superman, a first for a live-action feature film about the DC superhero, revealing that his take on the character was inspired by his own rescued dog, Ozu. In a post on X, Gunn previously wrote:

“Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

David Corenswet leads an ensemble cast in Superman, flanked by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Mad Max: Fury Road star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast of Superman also includes Skyler Gisondo as Clark’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet’s Perry White; Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.