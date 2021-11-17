DC Announces Aquamen Team-Up Series

Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde are teaming up in a new Aquamen series for DC. Both Aquaman characters have been enjoying their own separate adventures in the DC Universe, but a new series by writers Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas, and artist Sami Basri will reunite the heroes to investigate a new conspiracy that threatens not only Atlantis, but also the surface world. Other characters from the Aquaman Family will also be featured in February 2022’s Aquamen #1, including Mera, Tula, Tempest, and the villainous Black Manta.

Aquamen was first teased back in November by a DC editor. Andrea Shea shared the logo for Aquamen on Twitter with the comment, “Just had an absolutely INVIGORATING call in which @bwrites247 laid out some KILLER long term conflict and @Cbrown803 introduced a new character motivation that came with such massive potential I was literally dancing in my chair at the thought. 2022 is gonna be the BEST.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current Aqualad is also headlining Aquaman: The Becoming from Thomas and artists Diego Olortegui, Wade von Grawbadger, Scott Koblish, Skylar Patridge and Adriano Lucas. It’s a six-issue miniseries that teases Jackson’s graduation from Aqualad to Aquaman, which could coincide with an official announcement for Aquamen by its conclusion. Writer Chuck Brown and artist Valentine De Landro are also collaborating on a miniseries starring the Aquaman villain Black Manta, who is also Aqualad’s father. ComicBook.com spoke to Brown about Black Manta and his relationship to Jackson Hyde.

“In the first issue, it’s actually an open letter to Jackson Hyde, which is why he’s questioning his whole life. He wants to be in his son’s life more because you realize that he’s dying. So he wants to make amends with his son,” Brown said. “It won’t be a direct correlation. He won’t actually appear in the books, but it is a letter to his son in the opening of Issue one. And Aquaman and that relationship will also pop up as well as a theme in the book as well.”

Aquamen #1 goes on sale February 22, 2022. The solicitation and covers can be found below.

AQUAMEN #1 Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS Art by SAMI BASRI Cover by TRAVIS MOORE $3.99 US | 32 pages Card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU Card stock variant cover by NICK ROBLES Blank variant cover 1:25 ratio variant cover by JIM LEE Black History Month variant cover by ALEXIS FRANKLIN $4.99 US On sale 2/22/22 Dive deeper following the thrilling conclusions of Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta! When a suicide bomber in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur’s not careful, the secrets he’s keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover!

Aquamen #1 Cover By Travis Moore

Aquamen #1 Variant Cover by Kael Ngu

Aquamen #1 Variant Cover by Jim Lee

Aquamen #1 Variant Cover by Nick Robles

Aquamen #1 Interior Art

Arthur Curry and Mera Character Designs

Black Manta Character Designs

Jackson Hyde Character Designs