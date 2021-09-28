DC Announces Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Plans

DC’s Princess of Themyscira is about to celebrate a pretty massive milestone, with 80 years since the character made her debut in 1941’s All Star Comics #8. Throughout the year, fans have gotten to see the ways DC is celebrating the occasion, as well as the character’s impact across comics, movies, and television. On Tuesday, DC announced their full plans for a “global celebration” for Wonder Woman, which is expected to occur on Thursday, October 21st, including that the character will be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame. Fans can tune in to the Comic-Con Museum YouTube channel on October 21st to watch the induction, which will celebrate the character and the various creators and talent who have brought her to life.

DC will also be releasing multiple comics just in time for October 21st’s Wonder Woman Day, including the new anthology Wonderful Women of the World, a 400-page reprint collection called Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior, new series Nubia and the Amazons, and the forthcoming Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular. Just a few weeks later, DC will publish Book One of Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, from Kelly Sue Deconnick and Phil Jimenez. DC Universe Infinite will also offer a number of key comics free to read with registration, including Wonder Woman #1 (1942), Wonder Woman #1 (1986), Wonder Woman #1 (2011), Wonder Woman #1 (2016), Wonder Woman #750, and Wonder Woman #760.

Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! will also be acknowledging Wonder Woman’s anniversary on Saturday, Octoberr 23rd at 9:00 am ET/PT, with a special episode titled “DC.” In the episode, the Titans will go to DC’s headquarters to celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80th birthday party.

Additionally, DC will be launching partnerships with brands such as Zales, EleVen, and Echelon, with the latter debuting a new apparel and fitness equipment line that includes a jump rope Lasso of Truth. The partnership also includes collaborations with an array of designers from throughout the world. DC also plans to hold global events tied to Wonder Woman, including unveiling a statue of her in Burbank, California in 2022, which will be inspired by Jenny Frison’s DC Direct statue, and digitally sculpted by John Gabriel Matthews.

As mentioned above, Wonder Woman Day is expected to occur on October 21st.