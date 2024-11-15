DC Brings in the Big Guns for All In Green Lantern Corps Series

The Green Lantern franchise has been booming as of late, and now DC is bringing the big guns together in 2025 for the anticipated return of the Green Lantern Corps. The new Green Lantern Corps series will pick up after the events of Civil Corps and the upcoming Fractured Spectrum storyline as Hal Jordan looks to get the band back together to help turn the tide against the powerful Fractal Lanterns. To do that he gathers a big-time lineup made up of longtime allies and more recent additions to the mythology, and you can get your first look at the lineup in the cover gallery below.

Green Lantern Corps will be brought to life by writers Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, The Flash) and Morgan Hampton (Cyborg, DC Power) and artists Fernando Pasarin (The Flash, Deathstroke) and Oclair Albert (Batman: Urban Legends, The Flash), and is set to soar into stores on February 12th, 2025.

A Big Time Team

While the Corps roster has always been extensive to cover the universe’s many sectors, the core lineup of this new Corps will feature some very familiar faces. That includes John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Guy Gardner, Jo Mullein, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Keli Quintela, who has been at the center of Thaaros’ attempts to gain control over the emotional spectrum. In fact, all of the members of the team have played pivotal roles in the current fight against Thaaros, though as we’ve seen in recent months, it’s not just him they have to worry about anymore.

As seen in the most recent issue (Green Lantern #17), there are now two major threats causing chaos, and both want the emotional spectrum under their control for different reasons. They both have already caused harm to the spectrum in various ways, and their tampering has led to allies and villains alike shifting into different Corps and causing mayhem.

Rayner, Mullein, and Baz have all been contributing to the rebellion effort on OA, while Cruz has been working from the inside of Thaaros’ regime as a double agent, though she was recently discovered and is not in their grasp. Keli has been in the depths of OA’s labs as Thaaros tries to figure out how her gauntlet and unique connection to the Spectrum can help him take absolute control.

Meanwhile on the outside is the team of Stewart, Gardner, and Jordan, who have been assembling who they can and building a force outside of OA. They recently rescued Mullein and Rayner, giving them new Lantern rings as they jump back into the fray. It makes complete sense then that this would be the main lineup for the new and improved Corps, but one does have to wonder if Kilowog will be added to the lineup at some point, at least if he can shake the Yellow Ring.

The debut issue will feature a main cover by series artists Pasarín and Albert, and variant covers by Dave Wilkins, Ariel Olivetti, Nathan Szerdy, Gavin Guidry, and Keron Grant. You can check out some of those gorgeous covers below.

