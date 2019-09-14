DC Cancels Fan Favorite Title

Deathstroke’s solo series is coming to an end, and the villain is going out with a bang. Deathstroke #50 is coming to a comics retailer near you on December 4th. The character has died, been replaced, and come back all in this singular run. That was a lot to deal with, even for someone as accomplished as Slade Wilson. Issue 50 will represent his greatest challenge yet.

The issue’s description says that the villain will be facing off against himself in this grand conclusion. DC included this detail because someone else had worn the Deathstroke costume over the course of this run. Rose Wilson donned her father’s mask and tried to complete his final mission back in Deathstroke #45. But, this time the other person under the eyepatch is none other than Slade.

After all these issues, fans had grown to really enjoy Deathstroke’s adventures. Although there is always more story to tell, fans can take solace in the fact that his profile has grown considerably over time. There’s an animated series on the way, as well as the character’s place as a big bad on this season of DC Universe’s Titans. So far, both of those projects have been widely applauded.

These turns are far cries from the earlier takes on the character in shows like Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Smallville. Appearances in Arrow and Justice League seemed to be closer to what fans expected. People can only hope that some of the rumors surrounding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are true and he might make an appearance somewhere in the cast. For now Esai Morales carries the torch on Titans, and he let fans know how grateful he is for the opportunity.

“I am both thrilled and honored to inhabit the character and supersuit of Slade Wilson/Deathstroke,” Esai Morales explained on Facebook. “I am having the time of my life in the role for a variety of reasons but mostly because he’s just such a badass and very much willing and able to take on all comers to protect his family and his reputation at his craft. Thank you all for such a warm and lovely welcome. I can’t wait to see what you think.”

DEATHSTROKE #50

– written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

– art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

– variant cover by SKAN



“It all comes down to this. With the fate of his family hanging in the balance, the real Slade Wilson must take on his most dangerous foe yet—himself!”

Deathstroke #50 goes on sale December 04 2019 for $4.99. Are you sad to see this series end? Let us know in the comments.