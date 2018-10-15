Preview: It’s A Homecoming To Remember In ‘Damage’ #10

Elvis Ethan Avery is returning to the home that created his destructive alter ego Damage, and they aren’t going to know what hit them.

It all goes down in Damage #10, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the big homecoming. Damage is starting to learn just what the government had him doing all this time, and now armed with that disturbing knowledge, he understandably wants to make sure that what happened to him won’t happen to anyone else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, he makes the most of his time, waiting for just the right moment to start the 1-hour timer and call upon his destructive pal before running right through the front door. Subtly isn’t really Damage’s style after all, but Ethan does give him a quick pep talk before charging in, saying “We traveled a long way for this Damage. Let’s be all we can be.” We’re pretty sure he didn’t need any additional motivation, but a little extra can’t hurt, right?

You can view the full preview in the gallery below.

Ethan recently got a big education in what Colonel Jonas and the organization that created him was making him do. Ethan hadn’t been able to put the puzzle pieces together in his brain, but recently he’s been getting more control over Damage, resulting in the two working more as a team than two solitary individuals.

Thanks to the Unknown Soldier, Ethan got a crash course in the missions he was undertaking, and Ethan didn’t like what he saw. He was used as a straightforward killing machine, and anyone that got in his way paid the ultimate price. Jonas didn’t give up her prize war machine easily though, but thanks to Unknown Soldier he at least bought a small reprieve from her and her hunters.

Damage #10 is written by Robert Venditti and is drawn by Aaron Lopresti and Matt Ryan, and you can check out the official description below.

“Returning to the covert lab that created him, Damage vows to shut the superior-soldier program down. However, the recruit faces a two-front war, one that he might not be able to win: on one side, a newly upgraded Damage host sporting deadly new features; on the other side, the collective might of the Justice League! Might be time to raise that white flag of surrender, soldier!”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7619]

Damage #10 is in comic stores on October 17th.

Have you been enjoying Damage? Let us know in the comments!