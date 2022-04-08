DC Comics Debuts New Batman Logo

Ahead of the release of Batman #125, the issue that will mark the debut of new series writer Chip Zdarsky and new series artist Jorge Jiménez, DC Comics has debuted an official preview and cover for the comic revealing that a new logo for the Dark Knight Detective is on the way too. Jiménez took to social media to confirm that the new creative team will also bring a new Batman logo with them, writing: Oh, yes.. And we also have NEW BAT LOGO! BATMAN #125.with awesome @zdarsky ! this July.. see you there, friends!!” Check it out below.

As you can see, the new logo is definitely a shift from what DC Comics have used on their flagship Batman comic for the past decade. Ever since the New 52 publishing initaitive began, the mainline Batman comic has used a logo featuring Batman’s name stylized underneath the wings of a large bat. The new logo on the other hand puts a bat icon within the text itself. A shift in the logo for the main book perhaps signals that Zdarsky and Jiménez will be on the book for some time, as previous major changes to the logo have indicated a new direction for the character that was built to last. We’ve put together a comparison along with the preview image of the series.

The new series, featuring the new logo, will begin with Batman #125 this July with a story-arc titled “Failsafe.” In this six-issue storyline Bruce Wayne is having nightmares of a future he can’t stop. There’s a chance he might not make it to that future, as a startling enemy from Batman’s past has one relentless goal: to end Batman, no matter what it takes. That enemy is the titular Failsafe, a character that Zdarsky linked to being Batman’s equivalent of Superman’s most deadly foe.

“When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships,” Zdarsky previously told ComicBook.com about the series. “Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title….The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit. But I wanted to really highlight the “Batman & Robin” aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we’re going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun.”

Batman #125 debuts July 5th.