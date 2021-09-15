DC Comics Announces Four New Series

The past year has brought some fascinating and unexpected changes in the world of DC Comics, with fan-favorite characters and new heroes getting to share the spotlight. As was revealed in this week’s DC Connect #17, which the publisher released a preview of on Wednesday, that will include four brand-new series, which are expected to launch throughout December of 2021. These new titles include the long-rumored and long-awaited Batgirls ongoing series, new six-issue miniseries for World of Krypton and One-Star Squadron, and a new Swamp Thing Black Label book written by Jeff Lemire.

Additionally, the preview announced Shadows of the Bat, a twelve-week event involving the heroes from throughout Gotham City, as well as new details surrounding Joshua Williamson and Jorge Molina’s four-issue arc on Batman.

A new ongoing series written by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman) with art from Jorge Corona (We are Robin), Batgirls will follow Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary Gotham City by leaning on each other’s friendship.

Mentored by Oracle, the Batgirls move to the other side of town where Barbara Gordon can keep a better eye on them while the hacker Seer is still invading their lives. Steph may be too rash sometimes, and Cass doesn’t speak much — but what they lack in similarities they make up for with their mutual respect and love for each other…and what makes them stronger together as Batgirls! This rebellious group of Super Heroes team up to kick ass, and try to make it as normal teenagers.

BATGIRLS #1

Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art and cover by Jorge Corona

Batgirls (masked) variant cover by InHyuk Lee

Batgirls (unmasked) variant cover by InHyuk Lee

(These two variant covers connect into one image!)

1:25 variant cover by Rian Gonzales

1:50 variant cover by Dan Hipp

Teams variant cover by Amano Yoshitaka

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21

With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood- thanks to Oracle instructing them to “lay low”-that much easier to bear because they have each other. Steph begins witnessing some strange actions through the window of the building across the street and can’t help but investigate if the recent murders are connected to them! Meanwhile, Oracle realizes the most effective way for the girls to wear her newly upgraded comms is by piercing their ears, and Cass freaks out!

BATGIRLS #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22

From writer Robert Venditti (Green Lantern, The Surrogates) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers), World of Krypton goes back to a time when a catastrophic event befalls Krypton’s natural world, it points toward a mass extinction in the making. Jor-El, head of Krypton’s revered Science Council, embarks on a mission to save a world that may already have passed the point of no return. The series is expected to feature famous characters from Krypton’s past including Jor-El, General Dru-Zod, a young Kara Zor-El… and even a puppy Krypto.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #1

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Michael Avon Oeming

Cover by Mico Suayan

Variant by A. D’Amico

1:25 variant cover by Francesco Francavilla

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21

From Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and Doug Mahnke (JLA, Final Crisis), Swamp Thing Green Hell will bring a three-part dark, dystopian tale within DC’s Black Label line. In Green Hell, the Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island lost in endless floodwater. The Parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot all agree: it’s time to wipe the slate clean and start the cycle of life over again. And to do so, they’ve united their powers to summon an avatar-one of the most horrific monsters to ever stalk the surface of this forsaken planet. Against a creature like that, there can be no fighting back…unless you have a soldier who understands the enemy. Someone who has used its tactics before. Someone like Alec Holland. Shame he’s been dead for decades…

SWAMP THING GREEN HELL #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art and cover by Doug Mahnke

Variant by Christian Ward

1:25 variant by Francesco Francavilla

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3

PRESTIGE PLUS | 8 ½” × 10 7/8″

ON SALE 12/28/21

From Mark Russell (Wonder Twins, Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Steve Lieber (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen), One-Star Squadron follows DC’s Super Hero team, where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you have to do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they’ll answer any call. Whether it’s a children’s birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big in this story about the Super Heroes without a billion dollar fortune or Fortress of Solitude to fall back on… heroes like Red Tornado, Power Girl, Gangbuster, and Minute Man. Follow these working stiffs as they work for a living while trying to parse one of the great mysteries of the world–just who’s signing those checks and why?

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1

Written by Mark Russell

Art and cover by Steve Lieber

Variant by Steve Pugh

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21

