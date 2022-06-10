DC Comics' Latest Television Series Is Now Streaming

✖

The latest live-action series inspired by DC Comics is now available to stream on HBO Max. On Friday, June 10th, the entirety of Naomi became available to stream on the platform, following the first season's initial airing on The CW. This will allow fans to watch or rewatch the journey of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), as she begins to discover her extraterrestrial origins. The series is inspired by the character of the same name created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.

Naomi centers around its titular character, a teenage girl who goes from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

"It's been cool," Wallfall told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I always still stay respectful to the source material, but I also think, that from the beginning, the creators and everyone has said that the comic book is also just an inspiration. So we're able to build a new story while always staying respectful to the material."

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System). The television series is written and executive produced by When They See Us' Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship.

"It's about Naomi's journey to fully become herself. She's not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We'll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero," Blankenship previously told Entertainment Weekly. "She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she's part of his."

Will you be checking out Naomi now that it's on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!