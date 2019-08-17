DC Comics Reveals Tim Drake’s New Costume

DC recently revealed some of its upcoming covers for November’s books, and the latest cover for Young Justice #10 included an interesting surprise. The cover features the newest member of the team Naomi front and center, but fans also noticed one of the members got a costume upgrade. That would be Tim Drake, aka Red Robin, but he’s no longer living up that name with his new threads. The costume is actually brown, yellow, and black instead of the typical red and black of recent years or his green, red, and yellow looks from the past, and you can check it out in the cover below.

While it might seem odd to go with a brown or possibly really really muted red, it’s actually more comparable to the bird he’s named after. A Robin is very much in line with that color scheme, though the brown can sometimes be more orange in nature. It seems far more accurate to his title, but that doesn’t mean it necessarily looks as good as his other color schemes.

You can check out the cover to the issue above and the full description for Young Justice #10 can be found below.

Seems like Naomi will be joining Young Justice soon and this cover shows it and apparently Tim Drake’s new costume too.. pic.twitter.com/w5I0HCh3cj — Justice League Daily! (@letstalkjla) August 17, 2019

“YOUNG JUSTICE #10

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by JOHN TIMMS and NICK DERINGTON

art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Welcome, Naomi! Wonder Comics’ brightest shining star comes to Young Justice! She’s ready to join this team of young heroes who have seen it all—and you’ll want to be here to watch the sparks fly for the very first time. All this, plus the true story of Jinny Hex.

ON SALE 11.06.19

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC|DC”

It looks like this will be his new suit for a while, and we’re interested to see what fans think. We won’t find out why he’s changing costumes until September, but it will coincide with his new superhero name as well, so the whole being more accurate to a Robin thing might be thrown out the window if his name is something vastly different. You can check out the description for Young Justice #8 below.

“Lost in the Multiverse! The heroes of Young Justice must stay together as they fight to find their way home. Too bad they’re about to cross paths with their own evil look-alikes! Plus, the secrets of Jinny Hex are revealed in a special sequence illustrated by Elena Casagrande! Get set for some of the craziest stuff you’ve seen in years! (Spoilers!)”

