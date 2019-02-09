DC

DC Comics Get Revenge on Wendy’s Their Way

DC Comics co-publishers Dan DiDio and Jim Lee relished in revenge over Wendy’s Friday after the fast food chain tweeted it preferred Marvel over the Distinguished Competition.

Weekly Publishers meeting #havingitourway #dccomics

In a post published to Instagram, Didio and Lee are seen enjoying Burger King and McDonald’s — the biggest competitors to Wendy’s — with cheeky hashtag “#havingitourway,” a nod to Burger King’s famous “have it your way” slogan.

The Wendy’s Twitter account ignited a food brand crossover on the social media site after replying to a tweet from longtime comics writer Gail Simone, who posed the question: “do you prefer the Marvel or DC universe?”

The tweet inspired responses from Marvel and DC Comics, who reacted with a burger-chomping Spider-Man and a broken heart emoji, respectively.

In a subsequent tweet, the Wendy’s account admitted it “honestly prefer[s] Image,” the creator-owned publisher home to Spawn and The Walking Dead.

Other big-name brands have participated in the fun, including Hot Pockets, Little Debbie, Moon Pie, and Checkers and Rally’s restaurants.

The friendly “feud” has since inspired calls for a new Marvel/DC crossover.

Both companies have a history of crossing paths: their respective flagship superheroes battled in 1976 one-shot Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man before the competing universes collided in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel and 2003’s JLA/Avengers limited series.

The latter marks the last crossover event between both companies. Marvel and DC previously collaborated for the short-lived Amalgam Comics, which merged the two universes into one, resulting in such heroes as Spider-Boy, Dark Claw, Doctor StrangeFate and Super-Soldier.

