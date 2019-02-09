DC Comics Get Revenge on Wendy’s Their Way

DC Comics co-publishers Dan DiDio and Jim Lee relished in revenge over Wendy’s Friday after the fast food chain tweeted it preferred Marvel over the Distinguished Competition.

View this post on Instagram Weekly Publishers meeting #havingitourway #dccomics A post shared by Dan DiDio (@dcdandidio) on Feb 8, 2019 at 2:35pm PST

In a post published to Instagram, Didio and Lee are seen enjoying Burger King and McDonald’s — the biggest competitors to Wendy’s — with cheeky hashtag “#havingitourway,” a nod to Burger King’s famous “have it your way” slogan.

The Wendy’s Twitter account ignited a food brand crossover on the social media site after replying to a tweet from longtime comics writer Gail Simone, who posed the question: “do you prefer the Marvel or DC universe?”

The tweet inspired responses from Marvel and DC Comics, who reacted with a burger-chomping Spider-Man and a broken heart emoji, respectively.

In a subsequent tweet, the Wendy’s account admitted it “honestly prefer[s] Image,” the creator-owned publisher home to Spawn and The Walking Dead.

Quit trying to flex just because we had an opinion on preference. Read tons of comics. Always have. There was a choice between two, but honestly prefer Image. You looking for a top books list or just flapping your gums? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

Other big-name brands have participated in the fun, including Hot Pockets, Little Debbie, Moon Pie, and Checkers and Rally’s restaurants.

The friendly “feud” has since inspired calls for a new Marvel/DC crossover.

Both companies have a history of crossing paths: their respective flagship superheroes battled in 1976 one-shot Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man before the competing universes collided in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel and 2003’s JLA/Avengers limited series.

The latter marks the last crossover event between both companies. Marvel and DC previously collaborated for the short-lived Amalgam Comics, which merged the two universes into one, resulting in such heroes as Spider-Boy, Dark Claw, Doctor StrangeFate and Super-Soldier.

We’re here for you @DCComics

Team DC all the way pic.twitter.com/JsYAWEW6oV — Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) February 8, 2019

Now that we’re all here, new Amalgam comics when? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

This right here. This is my childhood. I never in a million years would have guessed that @Wendys could potentially be the catalyst for another DC vs Marvel crossover event…No other burger restaurants exist to me at this point. pic.twitter.com/TVhLobyNk5 — Melvin Brown (@OnScreenHeroics) February 8, 2019

@DCCOMICS — Can’t we all just get along? — DC (@DCComics) February 7, 2019

We approve this message. — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 8, 2019

We’re like, the cool super villain though. The one that everyone starts rooting for because they just can’t help it.



https://t.co/F2n8sG6Kk9 — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) February 7, 2019

Nah, Grew up on the X-Men and Spider-Man cartoons. Batman TAS was great too. Laughed at people who didn’t know the snap was coming in Avengers when the book came out in like 94 or something. Still remember how crazy reading Marvel vs. DC was, and all the Amalgam books. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

Somewhere in the multiverse, we are Spider-Wendy.



He does have a little history with redheads. https://t.co/nRVlkVGv0x — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

