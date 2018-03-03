DC Comics’ ‘Shazam!’ Gets A Fan Poster Based On Leaked Costume

Fans finally got their first look at the Shazam! costume, though it wasn’t in the way the studio planned. That doesn’t mean it isn’t perfect for a new fan poster, and the results are amazing.

The Shazam! costume was first seen the other day, but the photo wasn’t an official one, so it only got one side of the costume. Granted, we could deduce a lot from it, but Zachary Levi isn’t even facing the camera, so only so much of it can be seen. @MessyPandas took that picture though and created a delightful fan poster with Shazam! facing the city as if in mid-speech.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The logo is towards the top, and the tagline is “We Deserve Him”. It’s perfect for the pose, giving a very comedic vibe to the whole thing. You can see the poster below.

Most of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, but the cast is starting to come together. Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong (Sivana), Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans.

The film recently brought on The Rock as an executive producer, who will be producing alongside Christopher Godsick, Jeffrey Chernov, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

You can find the official description of the upcoming film below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.