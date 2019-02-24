DC Reveals ‘It’ Inspired ‘DCeased’ Variant

DC Comics has revealed a DCeased variant cover inspired by the Stephen King film It.

On the cover, the Joker tempts Robin with a red balloon. The tagline reads “You’ll die too” with the DCeased title scrawled beneath in blood red.

The cover, created by Yasmin Putri, is an homage to the poster for 2017’s It. On that poster, Pennywise, another clownish monster, tempts a young boy named George. Robin’s yellow cape on the DCeased cover resembles George’s yellow raincoat. The tagline on the It poster is “You’ll float too” and the film’s logo is a similar bloody scrawl.

DC Comics yesterday announced DCeased, a new event series from Tom Taylor (Injustice, X-Men Red) with art by Trevor Hairsine, James Harren, and Stefano Gaudiano.

Taylor teased the event for a week ahead of its reveal. He’s suggested it will be even more brutal on DC’s heroes than his Injustice comic, which was based on the hit fighting game of the same name.

Here’s the event’s synopsis:

“A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infecting 600 million people and turning them instantly into violent, monstrous engines of destruction.

The heroes of the DCU are caught completely unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude and struggle to save their loved ones first…but what happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends?

New York Times best-selling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice) returns with a terrifying new tale and is joined by artist Trevor Hairsine (Legends of the Dark Knight) and Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead).”

Taylor has revealed three covers, each suggesting Batman will be the focal character of the first issue. Some of Taylor’s previous tweets suggest Superman and Darkseid may also play a role.

It is unclear if DCeased is an alternate universe story, like Injustice, or takes place in the main DC Comics continuity. The plot description is already generating comparisons to Marvel’s Marvel Zombies line, which took place in a universe where the Earth was overrun by the undead.

That first issue of DCeased is set to be released on May 1st. Expect more details to roll out when DC’s solicitations are released online in full and as the first issue’s release date draws closer.

DCeased #1

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Harisine, Stefano Gaudiano, James Harren (CA) Greg Capullo

Rated T+

In Shops: May 01, 2019

SRP: $3.99