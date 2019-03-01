DC Entertainment Releases ‘Mera: Tidebreaker’ Trailer

DC has released the official trailer for Mera: Tidebreaker, the first book from their forthcoming DC Ink imprint.

Due out on April 2, the book comes from writer Danielle Page and artist Stephen Byrne, and charts the beginning of Mera‘s adventure as she sets out in search of her identity.

“I am so excited for everyone who doesn’t know Mera to get to know her!” said Paige in a statement provided by DC. “Mera has her own epic saga which begins long before she meets Aquaman. In Mera: Tidebreaker, we follow Mera from her warrior princess beginnings to her not-so-cute meet with Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman. Mera is poised to kill Arthur, only to find that her mission is complicated by the feelings she begins to develop for the future king. Drawn by the incredible artist Stephen Byrne and beautifully colored by David Calderon, Mera has to choose between duty or love…and possibly stop a war.”

Mera has gained a lot of traction and popularity between 2011 and now, in large part thanks to the way she has been championed by fan-favorite Aquaman writer and former DC executive Geoff Johns, who also made her a focal point of the Aquaman movie, in which she was portrayed by Amber Heard.

“I am so honored to be a part of the DC Ink line, among a group of insanely talented creators,” said Byrne, whose most recent work is the Mark Russell-written Wonder Twin for Brian Michael Bendis’s Wonder Comics imprint. “I hope this line exposes a whole new audience to the magic of comic books. Danielle is an incredible collaborator with a unique vision for this character, and she has created a version of Mera and Arthur that I think younger audiences will love. I also want to say a special thanks to colorist David Calderon for his beautiful color palettes, which really bring this book to life and make it feel unlike anything else out there on the shelves.”

In Mera: Tidebreaker, Princess Mera is teenage royalty and heir to the throne of Xebel, a penal colony ruled by Atlantis. Her father and the entire kingdom are expecting her to marry and introduce a new king. But Mera is destined to wear a different crown.

When the Xebellian military plots to overthrow Atlantis and break free of its oppressive regime, Mera seizes the opportunity to take control of her own destiny by assassinating Arthur Curry—the long-lost prince and heir to the kingdom of Atlantis. But her mission gets sidetracked when Mera and Arthur unexpectedly fall in love. Will Arthur Curry be the king at Mera’s side, or will he die under her blade as she attempts to free her people from persecution? Mera is forced to choose between following her heart and her mission to kill.

Mera: Tidebreaker is the debut release from DC Ink, a new Young Adult imprint devoted to telling standalone, out-of-continuity tales featuring DC’s roster of heroes and written by some of the best authors in Young Adult fiction. The stories will be sold both inside and outside of the direct market, ideally giving DC an opportunity to tap into the massive bookstore market that has made authors like Raina Telgemeier, Jeff Kinney, and Dav Pilkey household names in a way that few modern comic book writers and artists can claim to be.

