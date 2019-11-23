Justice League Reveals Hall of Justice’s Awesome Final Form

The heroes of the DC Universe have had their hands full lately, and for a while now have been just trying to keep up with Lex Luthor and his new cosmic power set. Thanks to the revival of Perpetua, Luthor has an army at his command and has never been more powerful, and in Justice League #36 they are on the Justice League’s doorstep. The Hall of Justice is the last bastion of defense for the heroes, and while they aren’t sure if they can win, they aren’t going to go out without a fight. The heroes in the building run out to face Luthor’s army, but as Luthor gloats to Batman about being cornered, Batman (and Jarro) have one more trick up their sleeves, and it reveals just how deadly the Hall of Justice is.

Spoilers incoming for Justice League #36 incoming, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. So the heroes in the Hall rush out to take on Luthor’s army, and while their forces collide Luthor takes a shot at Batman. Luthor says “Batman, I can picture you inside your little control room, no Tricks left. I’ll bet it feels dark, oppressive, walls closing in…almost like a tomb.”

Batman smirks afterward, hitting a button on his console and saying “Actually, Lex…when I designed this place…I did install one last “trick”. A final measure for a moment like this, when things seemed bleak.”

Jarro chimes in “A final awesome measure”, and Batman adjusts his description, telling Lex “Okay, a final awesome measure…so however things felt before? Right now…the Hall couldn’t feel more…light. Now let’s finish this.”

As he’s talking the Hall starts to transform and leave it’s foundations, and by the end of Batman’s speech it has turned into a full ship, hovering in the air and awaiting to go toe to toe with the traveling headquarters of the Legion of Doom, and man this is going to be epic.

Justice League #36 is written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Howard Porter and Francis Manapul with colors by Hi-Fi, and you can check out the official description below.

“How powerful is too powerful? Lex Luthor has assembled everything he needs to complete his plan of turning the world toward doom, including reviving the ancient goddess Perpetua and restoring her powers. But can he keep Perpetua from dragging the DC Universe into the abyss alongside the rest of the Multiverse? This is a question that hero and villain alike must ask, as the epic battle between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom across space and time comes crashing together. Everything that happens here sets the stage for the senses-shattering finale of the Justice/Doom War-and the fate of all existence hangs in the balance!”

Justice League #36 is in comic stores now.

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!