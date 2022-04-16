A DC Landmark Goes Up in Flames in Dark Crisis #2

Things are starting to heat up this summer during the DC event Dark Crisis. With the Justice League dead, Dark Crisis follows the various legacy heroes stepping up to fill the void of their missing mentors and friends, while villains look to take advantage of the situation. One of those villains is Deathstroke, who leads an invading army to Titans Tower in July’s Dark Crisis #2 from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere. DC released its July 2022 solicitations, which provide more details on the Titans Tower siege that appears to leave the iconic DC landmark in flames.

The main cover to Dark Crisis #2 by Daniel Sampere features Titans Tower on fire as heroes and villains watch Nightwing and Deathstroke battle in the rubble. The solicit calls Deathstroke “a super-powered Slade Wilson,” alluding to the popular villain gaining even more meta-human abilities. Another antagonist joining the fight is Cyborg Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans got a glimpse at the Nightwing and Deathstroke showdown when Williamson and Sampere both shared artwork from the issue. “NIGHTWING VERSUS DEATHSTROKE. Two-Page spread from Dark Crisis #2 by @Sampere_art and @loquesunalex,” Williamson wrote on Twitter. “The Justice League are dead. And now Deathstroke is coming for the Titans. An epic battle in DARK CRISIS #2. This July. Pre-order #1 with your comic book store.” Sampere shared the same two-page spread along with the ink version without any colors from Alejandro Sánchez.

Pariah, one of the characters from Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths, returns to use an ancient destructive force known as the Great Darkness to destroy Earth-0 and resurrect his lost world. The Great Darkness was behind many of the multiversal events that have occurred in the DC Universe. The remaining heroes will have to fill the void left by the Justice League.

Covers to Dark Crisis #2, along with its solicit information, are below. Let us know what you think of the event series in the comments!

DARK CRISIS #2

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

1:50 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22

As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there’s something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke’s forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…uh-oh…it’s Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

Dark Crisis #2 Main Cover

Dark Crisis #2 Variant Cover

Dark Crisis #2 1:25 Variant Cover

Dark Crisis #2 1:50 Variant Cover