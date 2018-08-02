8 Characters We Want to See in a ‘Super Pets’ Movie

Yesterday, fans learned that a whole new side of the DC Comics universe will be making its way to the big screen, with a Super Pets animated movie being put into development.

The Warner Bros. project, which will be written and directed by The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Jared Stern, is set to focus on the various animal companions of DC Comics characters. Granted, some fans are already finding the idea of the film a little campy, but it could prove to be a new way to introduce younger fans to the DC Comics world.

“My own personal opinion is that the DC characters are so elastic and there’s so many stories to tell,” Former DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns recently told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think that anything you can do in a comic, you can do on TV or the movies. We’re getting a Shazam! movie, Mera’s on the big screen. We’re doing a Stargirl TV show now. There’s a lot. Every character’s going to have their due.”

With that in mind — what furry friends of the DC Comics universe would we like to see have their due? Read on to find out.

Krypto the Super-Dog

If you were to ask most people – especially those watching cartoons in the mid-2000s – to name a single Super Pet, Krypto the Super-Dog would probably first come to mind.

The Kryptonian dog first debuted in the comics in 1955, going on frequent adventures with Superboy. Over the years, multiple versions of the character popped up, being a companion of everyone from Superman to Bibbo Bibbowski.

With his malleable origin story, a major skillset of powers, and the sort of aww-shucks determinism that his counterpart brings, Krypto almost feels like a guarantee for a Super Pets movie.

Streaky the Supercat

As with Krypto, Streaky almost feels like a must-have for a theoretical Super Pets movie.

In the comics, Streaky is Supergirl’s trusty pet cat, who gets superpowers after Kara experiments on a peculiar piece of Kryptonite. In the decades that have followed since the character’s 1960 debut, Streaky has also had a pretty weird tenure, but has grown to be one of the most beloved Super Pets around.

Sure, Streaky has made appearances on television before, but Super Pets would be the best chance yet for the character to make it to the big screen.

Ace the Bat-Hound

Rounding out the trifecta of most well known Super Pets is none other than Ace the Bat-Hound.

Ace made his oddly sentimental DC Comics debut in 1955, as a German Shepherd who falls under Batman’s care after his original master gets kidnapped. Ace then helped the Dark Knight in a series of comic appearances, only to essentially be put on the back-burner until 1991. The newest version of Ace was introduced in the DC Rebirth era, as a former guard dog of the Joker who was later adopted by Alfred Pennyworth.

It’s safe to assume that Super Pets will have some sort of connection to the Caped Crusader, and that Ace would be a pretty easy way to make that happen. (But granted, we’d also be totally fine with Bat Cow.)

Jumpa the Kangaroo

Warner Bros. live-action films have already made Wonder Woman a global icon, so it makes sense that one of her best animal friends would appear in animation.

For those who aren’t familiar, Jumpa is a Kanga, which are very large Kangaroos that are located on Themyscira. They were brought to Themyscira by the Sky Riders of Nebulosa, a group of Amazons who had taken to the cosmos. Wonder Woman named her favorite Kanga Jumpa, and so their friendship began.

Granted, Jumpa hasn’t factored too much into DC’s main continuity, instead appearing in (you guessed it) Super Pets books. With that in mind – and just the thought of how adorable an animated kangaroo would be – we’d certainly love to see her appear in a Super Pets movie.

Storm the Seahorse

While there’s no telling exactly when Super Pets will hit the big screen, it will be well after the live-action Aquaman movie has made a splash in theaters.

Granted, Aquaman has had quite a few marine animal friends over the years, but is probably closest with Storm the Seahorse. The pair share a telepathic connection, and Aquaman often rides Storm into battle.

Since we know that Aquaman is going to display a very stylized take on the creatures of Atlantis, we think it would be fun to see that taken to a more lighthearted level in Super Pets. Plus, c’mon, there would be so many opportunities for Aquaman jokes.

Tawky Tawny

Since the Super Pets movie will also follow the release of Shazam!, we can’t help but hope that Tawky Tawny would factor into the film.

In the Pre-Crisis canon, Tawky is more of a humanoid than a typical pet, but he still proves to be a very loyal ally to Billy Batson and the rest of the Shazam family. He fills a similar sort of role in the current DC continuity, but as a stuffed doll who is transformed into a giant tiger.

While the Shazam! film is already featuring its fair share of Tawky Tawny Easter eggs, it’s a mystery as to whether or not he will appear in the film. But in the meantime, it’s hard to deny how fun it would be to see him in the animated world of Super Pets.

Ch’p

It’s clear that DC’s live-action enterprise has plans for the various Lantern characters, with an almost-absurd number of them appearing in DC Films’ main intro. Even as those characters are expected to appear in Green Lantern Corps, it feels safe to say that at least one animal-like Lantern would probably factor into Super Pets — and we think it should be Ch’p.

Ch’p is an alien from the rather adorable planet of H’lven, whose residents bare a pretty strong resemblance to chipmunks and squirrels. Ch’p is soon given a Lantern ring and deemed the guardian of his sector of the universe, a job that lets him team up with the Lantern Corps quite a bit.

Sure, Green Lantern Corps is setting out to change the public perception about its characters, but there’s no reason why Super Pets couldn’t do a bit of that too. Putting Ch’p in the film would be a nice way of honoring DC Comics legacy, and create a pretty adorable animated character in the process.

Dex-Starr

The cosmic side of the DC Comics universe certainly has no shortage of unique heroes — but its villains are pretty one-of-a-kind as well. If Ch’p or another animal Lantern were to factor into Super Pets, we’d love to see Dex-Starr as an opposing force in some way.

Dex-Starr is a house cat with a knack for vengeance, who is given a Red Lantern ring after witnessing his owner’s murder. Even as the character started out as some sort of a joke, he’s had an interesting tenure, most recently playing a role in Injustice 2.

Dex-Starr would certainly be a weird and wacky choice for a Super Pets villain — but that’s precisely why we’d love to see him play a role.

What characters would you like to see in DC’s Super Pets movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.