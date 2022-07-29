DC League of Super Pets: The Rock Wonders If It's Too Late to Cut Kevin Hart Out After Hilarious Taylor Swift Misunderstanding

Dwayne Johnson wondered if it was too late to cut Kevin Hart out of DC League of Super-Pets. With the movie releasing in a couple of hours, The Rock took to Twitter to poke fun at his friend. They revealed that Taylor Swift has a few songs in the DC Comics animated movie. Specifically, "Bad Blood" and "Message in a Bottle." With the chorus of that Swift song firmly in everyone's minds, he joked that he had some unresolvable issues with the comedian and wondered if he could make the fateful swap. Johnson has been busy the last few days with appearances supporting the movie. He's dressed up like Krypto the Super-Dog and provided tons of content for his fans on social media. If the movie ends up being #1 at the box office, like the reports indicate, then that steady stream of videos will keep chugging along.

The Rock wrote, "@KevinHart4Real has problems (being an as*hole). I don't think we can solve them… Pumped to have my friend @TaylorSwift13's tracks in #DCSuperPets! BAD BLOOD (Taylor's version) MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE (Taylor's version). In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock @SevenBucksProd"

They've been doing all kinds of stunts on the promotional tour for Super-Pets. One recent moment saw Hart and his friend try and complete the Tortilla Challenge. For those unaware, the TikTok gag sees two people take a sip of water, hold it in, and slap each other with a tortilla. Of course, with a former WWE superstar, and a physical comedian, things got pretty out of hand. Hart explained how hard The Rock was going when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late night show this week. In fact, he began with, "I think he wanted to kill me. Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me bad."

"You know what, we really do get along," Hart shared. "It's a good relationship. It's a genuine relationship. It was something we stumbled upon. We did our first movie together and the conversations grew. Our friendship grew because we were around each other. In between takes, we weren't running to the trailer. We were sitting and getting to know each other. We found that the scenes became better as we became closer. We held onto that dynamic and it only progressed as time went on."

DC Comics describes the upcoming animated feature starring these two jokesters: "Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission."

Are you going to check out their new movie? Let us know down in the comments!