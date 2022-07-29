Watch Dwayne Johnson Give Audiences Heartwarming Surprise at DC's Super-Pets Screening

The animated DC League of Super-Pets arrives in theaters this Friday, and a few lucky people have already gotten to see the new movie at advanced screenings, but that wasn't all that they got. Lead voice actor for the movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to reveal the he made a surprise appearance at one of these screenings, wearing a disguise as Superman's dog Krypto (who he voices), but that's not all. Johnson went on to call up one family in particular to reveal that he was giving their kids the thing they'd always dreamed about, their own family dog. Lucky for all of us at home eager for a heart-warming story, Johnson shared the entire thing on social media which you can watch below.

"Stuff like this will always be the best part of my job," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special 🙏🏾🍿 I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA. Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil' guy, Quail 🐶 An incredible night all in the spirit of celebrating PETS 🐕🖤 #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!!"

Super-Pets marks the first of two major DC projects that Johnson is front and center of that debut this year, the second being the highly-anticipated Black Adam adaptation. Johnson stars as the DC anti-hero in the new film arriving this fall, and in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, his producing partner and friend Hiram Garcia took some time to reveal to us how it happened.

"We love DC, so it's always been a priority for me, Dany [Garcia], Dwayne [Johnson], to do as much as we can and be able to tell stories in this space," Garcia revealed. "So right around the time when we were filming Red Notice, I got a call from our agent and it was funny. He goes, 'Look, there's something going on over here that these guys are working on. And are you familiar that Superman's got a dog?' I'm like Krypto, of course I know Superman's got a dog. ... There's an understanding there."

"So I was fired up right away when I realized that there was an opportunity to tell the story of the League of Super-Pets and kind of get into this deep cut, if you would, in the DC Universe," he continued. "Being able to tell the story about the pets of these great superheroes, right?"

"And ... you're always looking for fun ways to tell stories about characters that the world's familiar with, but the perspective from their pets was really intriguing. And obviously, we were working on Black Adam, which is a tone in itself where it's very edgy. It's a bit dark, aggressive. And we liked the idea of being able to tell a story that was on the other side of the spectrum, a little bit more family oriented, kid-friendly, something that the adults can get but still play strong for the kids."

DC's League of Super-Pets will open in theaters this Friday, July 29th.