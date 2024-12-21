DC Reveals Absolute Flash’s New Costume, and It Rules

DC’s Absolute Universe will expand in a major way in 2025, and one of the most anticipated debuts is Absolute Flash. The all-star team of Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is at the helm as fans are introduced to a new version of the scarlet speedster, and Robles gave fans an up-close look at Flash’s new costume. Any costume change is a big deal, and Flash’s new look is one of the slicker redesigns in a while, which you can check out in Robles’ artwork below and the original post right here.

Robles shared concept art of the new Flash costume design, which goes with a black, white, and red color scheme. The main suit is black with white accents, and much of the red is in the jacket, with small accents on the mask and shoes. The lone area of gold in the suit is found in the mask’s goggles-style visor.

That goes for the logo as well, which is now pronounced in white on the chest area of the jacket and is also seen on the sides of the mask. The footwear has also been changed up in a big way, with more modern running shoes taking the place of the typical boots.

We don’t know too much about Absolute Flash and how it will shake up Wally’s individual history and the mythology surrounding the Speed Force. If Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are any indication, we are likely to see some major changes to how Wally became The Flash, let alone how his powers work.

There are sorts of possibilities, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see what the team has in store. In the meantime you can find the official description for Absolute Flash #1 below and the new covers for the upcoming launch below as well.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art and cover by Nick Robles

Variant covers by Clayton Crain and Dan Panosian

1:25 variant cover by Jeff Lemire

1:50 variant cover by Clayton Crain

Foil logo cover

Connecting variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) | ON SALE 3/19/25

Description: Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what’s left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster!”

If you are wanting to see how the Absolute Universe came to be, that will all be covered in one place courtesy of next year’s All In Saga, which collects Absolute Power, the DC All In Special, Justice League Unlimited, and more. While it doesn’t include the actual Absolute books, it shows you how this new world came to be and everything that led up to it, so if you want to jump into DC Absolute on the right foot, this will be a handy one stop shop. You can find the official description for All In Saga below.

ALL IN SAGA

Written by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Tom King, and Chip Zdarksy

Art by DAN MORA, DANIEL SAMPERE, WES CRAIG, And JORGE JIMÉNEZ Cover by Dan Mora

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-642-3 | ON SALE 4/29/25

“Amanda Waller’s bid for control and ultimate power has failed, and though Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the DC Universe’s heroes stand triumphant, they have learned a valuable lesson: they are better together than apart.

Forming a new Justice League Unlimited, the heroes usher in a new era of unity just in time to face a returned, very different Darkseid. As the first blows land against the Lord of Apokolips, shock waves ripple across the DC Universe and shake the very nature of its reality to the core. As the dust settles from this titanic battle, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the League itself find themselves at new beginnings… Collects Absolute Power #4, DC ALL IN Special #1, Justice League Unlimited #1, Batman #153, Wonder Woman #14, and Superman #19.”

