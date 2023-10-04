James Gunn Confirms Most Future DC Projects Will Be Shot in London

It appears James Gunn and DC Studios have found a permanent home in London. The newly created studio recently got a pretty big vote of confidence from its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, when it decided to expand its Leavesden studio in London, England. While other WBD powerhouse franchises will use the studio's resources, the early assumption was DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran would as well. Luckily, there now appears to be confirmation of DC Studios' home from Gunn himself, letting DC fans know that London is where the majority of future DC projects will be shot.

"Most future DC projects will be shot largely in London. Legacy is being shot in many places across the world, but our home base is in Atlanta," Gunn said in a post to his Threads account. This was in response to an earlier post revealing Man of Steel wall art in the Superman: Legacy offices. A user pondered if a similar collage of art would also be set up when DC moves to London, but the filmmaker cleared up any confusion about where DC Studios will set up camp.

What does DC Studios' upcoming film slate look like?

The first feature film to launch officially under the DC Studios banner is Superman: Legacy, which has a home in Atlanta, GA with pre-production already started. Playing the Man of Steel and Clark Kent is David Corenswet of The Politician and Pearl fame. He'll be joined by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

There are some other surprising additions to the Superman: Legacy cast, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Of course, there are other key DC characters likely to appear in Superman: Legacy. The roles of Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, and Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor are still up for grabs.

Down the road, fans have other DC projects to look forward to. Along with Gunn confirming Blue Beetle is a part of the new DC Universe, there are a number of DC TV shows and movies in the pipeline. On the TV side there's the animated Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost. As for movies, the roster is made up of the aforementioned Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority.