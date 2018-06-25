DC To Launch Line of 100-Page Giant Comics, Exclusive to Walmart Stores

DC will launch a new line of 100-Page Giants featuring a blend of new and reprinted material beginning in July.

The catch? The comics will be available only in Walmart stores in the U.S., foregoing direct market comic book shops and the digital market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are extraordinarily excited about working with Walmart to expand the reach of our books,” said DC Publisher Dan DiDio. “These new monthly books combine new and accessible stories with reprints of classic comic series. It’s a great way for new readers to get into comics and follow the characters they’ve grown to love in TV and film.”

DC will start the line with four books — Superman Giant, Batman Giant, Justice League of America Giant, and Teen Titans Giant. At least for the first few months, the lead feature in Justice League of America Giant will center on Wonder Woman.

DC is committing top talent to the books, with Brian Michael Bendis working on a Batman story and Tom King working on a Superman tale. Each of those will run for one year. There is no word on collected editions, so it stands to reason that when those stories are collected, they will go to comic shops and bookstores, providing DC with an additional revenue stream since some comic book fans are sure to skip the 100-Page Giants, since they will be populated mostly by reprints and sold outside of the direct market.

The comics will cost $4.99 and will be available at over 3,000 Walmart locations. According to DC, each of the four titles will arrive in stores by July 1. Beginning in August, the Superman Giant and Justice League of America Giant titles will arrive in week one of each month, with the second pair, Batman and Teen Titans, arriving approximately two weeks later.

Besides King and Bendis — whose aforementioned, year-long stories mean that each of them will be writing one of DC’s World’s Finest characters for the comic shop market and the other for Walmart shelves — DC will staff the titles with reliable, veteran talent like Jimmy Palmiotti, Dan Jurgens, and Tim Seeley. Jurgens will launch the Teen Titans Giant book with a six-issue arc.

Fans can use Walmart.com’s online store finder to locate the store in your area that has DC’s Giant 100-Page comic books.