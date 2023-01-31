James Gunn Doesn't Have Time to Make Peacemaker Season 2

Given James Gunn's new role atop DC Studios, the filmmaker's plate is about as full as one can be. In addition to overseeing the newfound film studio alongside Peter Safran, Gunn is also deep in production on HBO Max's Creature Commandos animated series while simultaneously writing the screenplay to Superman: Legacy. On top of that, a new Viola Davis-starring Waller series is currently being written pointing to the fact it is going to be quite some time before fans get the second season of Peacemaker.

At a press event going over the first half the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Safran pointed out Waller is set between Seasons One and Two of Peacemaker with Gunn adding that he doesn't "have time to do Peacemaker Season Two right now."

Instead, fans can expect much of the supporting cast from Peacemaker to appear in Waller.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn said during the event. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

At the same event, Safran added that no character is off the table for DC Studios, should a filmmaker have a dynamite story to tell using a particular character in the publisher's stable.

"Yeah. And the DCU is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Safran explained when asked about existing properties. "And if something isn't DCU, we're going to make that very clear. So strictly adult fair, like Todd Phillips' Joker or kids' animation like Teen Titans Go!, we're going make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way they've were doing in the comic books."

The first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max while Waller has yet to set a release date.

