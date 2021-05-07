DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Fan Spots Potential Comics Easter Egg in Season Finale

✖

A behind-the-scenes photo from the in-production season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow has some fans comparing it to the comic book source material, raising questions about what the shot might mean for Nate Heywood (Nick Zano). In an Instagram story post earlier today, Zano shared an image of himself with a bandage over his right eye. It wasn't long before a fan realized that Sergeant Steel, the Earth-2 version of Steel from the New 52-era Justice Society, had a scar that ran over that particular eye. Given the fact that Legends has charted its own course so much over the last few seasons, it's certainly interesting to see anything that might be an obscure comics reference.

It's likely that the injury is just a one-off, and not something that's likely to carry over. Still, any time you can track Easter eggs, fans are going to seize that opportunity.

You can see the tweet below.

It's probably something else entirely but I just noticed that he has the same scar as Sergeant Steel visible under the eyepatch in that photo... https://t.co/4pjNcCFMUL pic.twitter.com/ZrGqKC8aFz — Iz (@drnateheywood) May 7, 2021

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.