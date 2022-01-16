DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Lowest Common Denominator” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Lowest Common Denominator”, the ninth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode will air on Wednesday, January 19th. After spending a lot of time with the Robo-Legends in last week’s midseason premiere, this upcoming episode will see us get back to the real Legends, but that will go to hell pretty quickly—literally. Thanks to the previously released episode synopsis we know that the Legends find themselves dealing with the damned crew of a 90s reality show and, well, it’s a hellish experience for all involved. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

https://youtu.be/IIKrAaCNYks

As you can see, nothing about this reality show experience seems like an especially good time. Gideon’s dumping Gary, a sinister host or producer for this reality show says he’ll have them tearing each other apart by midseason, and oh did we mention that Constantine’s Manor is literally in Hell? That probably wasn’t exactly on the bingo card, either. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The episode “Lowest Common Denominator” airs on Tuesday, January 19th.

What do you think about Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow thus far? Are you excited to see them take on a hellish reality show? Do you think Gideon and Gary are really breaking up? Let us know your thoughts about Legends and the rest of The CW’s Arrowverse in the comment section!