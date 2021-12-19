DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Midseason Promo Released

The CW has released a new promo for the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The series is currently on midseason hiatus and will return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with the episode, “Paranoid Android”. As fans have seen thus far in Season 7, the Legends have been dealing with trying to deal with having been stranded in the past when the Waverider was destroyed by another Waverider in the Season 6 finale. Now, however, the Legends are facing something even more daunting: android replacement versions of themselves who are operating in the timeline.

The promo is similar to the previously-released preview for “Paranoid Android” in that it reveals that the replacements are far more brutal than the heroes we know and love, but at nearly double the length of the preview, this new promo offers up a bit more of what fans can expect when the series returns — and it certainly seems like there are plenty more Legends shenanigans to come. You can check the promo out for yourself below.

https://youtu.be/qw7n8x0gguQ

“After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re impacting the timeline, and a time traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); the gun totin’ empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-in-training who’s secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian). Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human Gideon (Amy Pemberton), who’s knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all of the Legends’ problems.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Paranoid Android” airs on January 12, 2022.