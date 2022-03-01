DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Showrunner Teases Season Finale Not Intended to Be Series Finale

On Wednesday, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will cap off their seventh season with the episode “Knocked Down, Knocked Up,” but after last week’s “Too Legit to Quit” fans of the long running The CW series have been questioning whether the upcoming season finale is a series finale as well. Not only was last week’s episode deeply satisfying in terms of the journey it took the Arrowverse’s misfit heroes on, but there’s not yet been an announcement of a series renewal. But even though the show’s fate remains uncertain. series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu tells TV Line that the Season 7 finale is not intended to be a series finale.

“Just because of the timing of everything, we had to just go forth and create a story that felt satisfying and exciting for us as writers and thinking [about] the fans and what they would want to see…but not having any idea of whether or not we would continue this story afterwards,” Shimizu said. “But that being said, we chose to take the route of optimism and tell a story that is propulsive into a future season. It’s certainly a gamble. But it’s a gamble that we were more than willing to take because we wanted it to be crystal clear to anyone watching this season finale that it was meant to be just that — a season finale, not a series finale — and that the writers intend to tell many more [stories] going forward.”

Last week’s episode really did, for many, feel like an ending of sorts. The Legends retired, Gideon took over as the Waverider’s captain, and we even got a glimpse at the future for each of the Legends. But the episode also kicked things back into high gear in its final scenes that set up for this week’s conflict and it’s the last-minute switch that is classically Legends — and keeps things in a place where there’s more to come.

“We were building up to this moment that felt like it could have been the end of the series,” Shimizu said. “But of course, it’s not the end of the series. It almost felt too neat to be a Legends of Tomorrow series finale. Something was always going to give, something was always going to change everything at the last minute, and that’s why it felt necessary to tell that story and kind of get it out of the way.”

As for this week’s season finale, the episode synopsis teases the arrival of a new character that may also provide just enough chaos to keep things nice and messy to take the Legends into Season 8 — provided the network gives it the go ahead. Scrubs star Donald Faison was previously announced to appear in the season finale in a mystery role that some have suggested sounds an awful lot like another time-traveling misfit hero, Booster Gold. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

“SEASON FINALE — The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” debuts March 2nd.