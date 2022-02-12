DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Too Legit to Quit” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Too Legit to Quit,” the penultimate episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 23rd. The episode will pick up largely from the cliffhanger the most recent episode, “Rage Against the Machines” left viewers one with the Robo-Legends no longer a threat, but Gideon in grave condition from the fight. It puts the Legends in a position where they have to re-active Evil Gideon to save Gideon’s life. From the looks of things in the pictures, Gideon may just be okay… and the team will also be doing battle with a giant Beebo piñata. You know, just Legends things.

With “Too Legit to Quit” being the last episode before the finale, it’s probably fair to expect that a lot of ground will be covered, potentially even help lead up to the arrival of Scrubs star Donald Faison’s mystery character, who is set to arrive in the finale. You can check out the full episode synopsis for “Too Legit to Quit” below and read on for the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PROTOCAL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Batwoman. “Too Legit to Quit” debuts on February 23.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13