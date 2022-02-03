DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Too Legit to Quit” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Too Legit to Quit”, the penultimate episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. This week’s episode saw the Legends make a major play to attract the Evil Waverider so that they can deal with that situation once and for all. And in “Rage Against the Machines” they pulled it off. The episode saw the Legends back on the Waverider and the Robo Legends out of the picture for the most part. However, it’s not over just yet. There’s still the matter of the evil AI Gideon to deal with and from the looks of the preview, all roads lead to that being the next big challenge for the heroes. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

With just two episodes left, there is still a lot of ground to cover for the Legends and a lot of unanswered questions, but one thing fans do have to look forward to as the season comes to an end

is the addition of Donald Faison to the cast for the season finale in a mystery role.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider,” said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, who first broke the story. “We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

“I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe,” said Faison in a statement to EW. “I’m excited to join such a talented cast.”

Faison’s mystery character is described as follows: “The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn’t offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time, traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!”

Fans will have to wait to find out exactly what the situation with the mystery character is as well as what’s next for the Legends. The penultimate episode of Season 7, “Too Legit to Quit” will air on Wednesday, February 23rd.