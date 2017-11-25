‘Justice League’: Joe Manganiello Reveals Official Deathstroke Image

The DC Extended Universe’s Deathstroke has officially unveiled himself to the public.

After making a surprise appearance in one of the post-credits scenes of Justice League, Joe Manganiello has shared an official photo of himself in full costume and makeup as the fan-favorite DC Comics villain Deathstroke the Terminator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The first look at Deathstroke received was when a video of a costume test done on the set of the Justice League movie was released online. It was later announced that the DC Extended Universe‘sDeathstroke would be played by Manganiello and that the mercenary villain would be the primary antagonist of Ben Affleck’s The Batman. However, whether those plans remain in place now that Matt Reeves has taken over directing the film.

In October, the story broke that DC Films and Warner Bros are in the early stages of development on a solo film starring Manganiello as Deathstroke. The Raid director Gareth Evans is reportedly attached to direct.

Manganiello’s Deathstroke was not expected to appear in the Justice League movie but showed up during one of the post-credits scenes. The scene showed Deathstroke in conversation with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice villain Lex Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg. The conversation hinted at the formation of the Injustice League or another supervillain organization that could rival the power of the now united Justice League.

Justice League has struggled a bit at the box office, though it showed some new life earlier in the week. Perhaps seeing this image of Deathstroke and what it could signal for upcoming DC Extended Universe projects will help convince more fans to visit their local theaters.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was impressed with Justice League and what it could mean for the DC Extended Universe.

“Justice League is an epic ensemble of heroes,” Davis wrote in his review. It’s the most fun you’ll have with Batman and his super friends, until their next adventure together, and marks the beginning of a brand new era of superheroes on the DC side of the spectrum.”

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.