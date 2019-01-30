‘Doom Patrol’ Teases Crazy Jane and Her 64 Personalities

We are just a few weeks out from the debut of Doom Patrol, the next live-action DC Universe TV series and now fans are getting a new look at Crazy Jane and her 64 personalities.

In a new teaser shared by the Doom Patrol Twitter account on Friday, the short video gives fans a glimpse of the character and the various powers each of her personalities has. There’s even a look at the specific names of some of Jane’s personalities in the background, including Black Annis, Baby Doll, The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter, and Penny Farthing.

Crazy Jane and her 64 personalities are expecting you on February 15th. #DCUDOOMPATROL, only on #DCUNIVERSE. pic.twitter.com/JkynTNtmBG — Doom Patrol (@DoomPatrolDCU) January 25, 2019

In comics, “Crazy” Jane Morris is the dominant alternate personality of Kay Challis, a woman who has 64 different personalities as a result of dissociative identity disorder developed after horrific childhood trauma. Exposed to the alien Dominators’ “gene bomb”, each one of those personalities develops its own, different super-power making Jane incredibly powerful, but in a situation where she has to fight to have any control over the crowd in her mind. Depending on the storyline, Jane has been seen uniting her personalities into one powerful persona or spiraling out of control when the conflicting voices in her head grow too loud.

Played by Orange is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero, it’s unclear exactly how Jane’s powers will be presented on Doom Patrol, but the character’s live-action appearance is certainly exciting for fans.

This look at Crazy Jane is just the latest character teaser that Doom Patrol has shared as the series’ debut gets closer. A similar video was shared for Brendan Fraser’s Robotman, giving fans a look at both versions of the character — the driver Cliff Steele he once was and Robotman, the metal body his human brain now lives in.

Doom Patrol is just one of several new shows launching on DC Universe in 2019. It will be joined this year by Swamp Thing, Stargirl, and the animated Harley Quinn series. You can check out the official synopsis of Doom Patrol below.

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday on DC Universe.