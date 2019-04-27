‘Doom Patrol’: The Team Has to Save Vic In “Cyborg Patrol” Promo

The heroes of Doom Patrol have found themselves in some tense situations this season. Not only have those situations been part of their continued efforts to find The Chief, but some of those situations have been personal journeys as well and now, the mission and the personal collide for Vic — and from the looks of the latest promo, it may be the most dangerous one yet.

DC Universe has released a new promo for “Cyborg Patrol”, next week’s upcoming episode of Doom Patrol. With Vic ending up in the custody of Darren Jones and the dangerous Bureau of Normalcy, the whole team could be in danger. Based on the promo — which you can check out above — the team will go to significant lengths to prevent that and get Vic back, including what appears to be a team up with his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vic’s complicated relationship with his father has been one of the significant sub plots for Doom Patrol this season. It’s been well-established that his father is overbearing and more than a little controlling, though since the events of “Doom Patrol Patrol” he’s stepped back a bit, giving Vic more autonomy over his own situation. However, this week’s “Frances Patrol” revealed that Vic is growing increasingly more cyborg, reducing his control over his cybernetic parts. It’s a frightening proposition for Vic, especially with Jane’s painting hinting that he will lose control fully and kill the team.

Granted, Vic’s frantic efforts to solve his situation may end up helping the team rescue him. The promo shows Vic’s father, Silas, remotely accessing Cyborg’s grid and while he discovers Vic’s obsessive running of diagnostics, it’s not impossible that information about where he’s being held is also there. That’s all the information the team would really need to go after their de-facto leader. And when they do go after Vic, the team may be in the best shape to do so all season. Last week both Larry and Cliff were able to find a measure of peace with their traumatic pasts while Rita has already been making huge strides in being a more genuine and well-rounded person. With some of their demons dealt with, the heroes may be better able to work together to save Vic and, perhaps, get more clues as to help the Chief in the process. After all, their beloved Chief has deep ties to the Bureau of Normalcy.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Cyborg Patrol” debuts Friday, May 3.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!