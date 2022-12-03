Doom Patrol Season 5: Showrunner Addresses More Episodes of DC Series

The fourth season of Doom Patrol is set to debut on HBO Max next week, and while fans are excited for the DC series to be back there's also already questions about whether this season will be the last for the misfit heroes. Fans have good reason to ask those questions — earlier this year, the fate of many DC productions was uncertain following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. Now, ahead of the season premiere of the fan-favorite series, Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver is weighing in on its future. In an interview with Screen Rant, Carver said that they are not treating Season 4 like a final season and that there are always more stories to be told.

"Well, let me start backward and delicately with what you're asking. But there can always be more of Doom Patrol, there can always be more, and we are prepared for more," Carver said. "I think at the same time, in this season, the characters are experiencing something that they've never experienced before. That's not just impending death; it's actually growing old. When one actually has the experience of growing old, it forces them to ask questions about themselves, their lives, and where they want things to end up before they might die in a way that can feel like an ending. But it is just another frontier in terms of the emotional arcs that we're asking our Doomies to embark on."

When does Doom Patrol return for Season 4?

It was announced at New York Comic con that the fourth season of Doom Patrol is coming to HBO Max on December 8th.

"Hold on to your butts, a new season is coming! Season 4 Part 1 of #DoomPatrol premieres December 8 on HBO Max," HBO Max captioned the trailer on YouTube. Doom Patrol's fourth season will premiere with two episodes and a new episode will be released every week after that until January 5th. It was announced at NYCC that six more episodes from the new season will also be coming in 2023.

Will Doom Patrol Season 4 feature new characters?

It was previously announced that Doom Patrol has added Twin Peaks alum, Madeline Zima, as Casey Brinke, the superhero known as Space Case. Casey was a key part of the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run of Doom Patrol, which means the new season could mirror some of the events of the "Young Animal" run, which began in 2016. In the comics, Casey is an in-universe comic book character who was brought to real life by Danny the Street by accident.

"Casey is so beloved both by our writers on staff, and by fans of Doom Patrol in general," showrunner Jeremy Carver told EW, who debuted a first look at Casey in action. "We finally found a way to bring her into the story in a way that feels wholly organic to us, even though to someone who's never seen Doom Patrol, it might seem a little bats--- insane. To us, it fits perfectly! And it's not just a cameo."

Doom Patrol returns December 8th on HBO Max.

