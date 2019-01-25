‘Doom Patrol’: Brendan Fraser Debuts as Robotman in New Teaser

With the first season of Titans in the rear view, we’re now just three weeks away from the series premiere of the next live-action DC Universe TV series, Doom Patrol. In anticipation of the show’s release, a new Doom Patrol Twitter account was launched on Friday and, along with it, a short teaser featuring Brendan Fraser’s Robotman.

The short video clip shows both versions of Fraser’s character, the current Robotman, who is simply a man’s brand inside a body of metal, and Cliff Steele, the human driver he used to be.

“A human brain trapped within a metallic body, Robotman struggles to regain his humanity,” reads the tweet. “DCU Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, only on DC Universe.”

Fraser voiced Robotman during the “Doom Patrol” episode in the first season of Titans, though he didn’t get a chance to appear as Cliff Steele. That origin story, along with the other histories of the Doom Patrol, are being saved for the solo series next month.

Doom Patrol is just one of several new shows debuting on DC Universe this year. It will be joined by the likes of Swamp Thing, Stargirl, and an animated Harley Quinn series. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday on DC Universe.