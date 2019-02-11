New ‘Doom Patrol’ Trailer Reveals Alan Tudyk’s Mr. Nobody

A new trailer for DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol is now out – and it invites fans to “Meet the Doom Patrol” by providing a run-down of the various team members – including our first look at Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody! Check that out in the video above!

The trailer begins by mimicking your standard superhero movie/TV series trailer, with the epic-sounding voiceover about how this is a story about “five fearless superheroes.” The accompanying footage of some of the Doom Patrol members using their powers then hits the skids, as the cliche superhero trailer iconography and rhetoric falls away to reveal… a team of freaks kicking back for some TV while stuffing their faces with snacks, in what looks to be a moderately-prices hotel room. And that is, in essence, the epitome of that this Doom Patrol series will be all about!

The trailer takes its time to run us through the entire team again – though the standout is finally getting to see Tudyk’s Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody, who is actually a living shadow, with the power to “drain the sanity of others.” In DC Comics, Mr. Nobody’s classic depiction is that of a shadowy entity that looks like an M.C. Escher painting come to life. It’s hard to assess the TV version from just this brief shot, but clearly Alan Tudy’s face has been implemented into the design more so than his comic book counterpart, and in this particular scene there’s some kind of bright lighting effect that almost gives Mr. Nobody a “jumbled puzzle pieces” aesthetic, but is probably there to help viewers identify and follow the characters movements onscreen. After the shadowy tones of Titans, a little boost in the lighting area wouldn’t hurt Doom Patrol one bit…

Besides Mr. Nobody, we also get some great showcases of:

Cliff Steele / Robotman (Brendan Fraiser)

Rita-Farr / Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby)

Larry Trainor / Negative Man (Matt Bomer)

Kay Challis / Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero)

Vic Stone / Cyborg (Joivan Wade)

Doom Patrol premieres on DC Universe on February 15th.

