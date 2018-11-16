‘Doom Patrol’: Jovian Wade Says Cyborg’s Costume is “Amazing”

Doom Patrol will bring about the latest live-action version of Cyborg, and it sounds like fans should set their expectations pretty darn high.

Jovian Wade, who is set to portray Victor Stone on the upcoming DC Universe series, recently teased his costume in a post on his Instagram stories. As Wade put it, the costume is “amazing”, and he’s amazed at how the costume has been able to look on a television budget.

In a way, this notion that Cyborg’s costume looks great probably both will and won’t come as a surprise to DC fans. Considering how Doom Patrol‘s other practical costumes – particularly Robotman – have already turned out, it certainly makes sense that Cyborg’s costume would have a similar sort of practicality. But considering the previous response to the character’s mostly-CGI aesthetic in Justice League, some may have been hesitant about how the TV version of Cyborg would ultimately look.

“It would be a very, very costly movie to make because it is so CGI heavy with Cyborg, because I’m the only member of the League that’s not in a practical costume.” Ray Fisher, who plays the character on the big screen, said earlier this year. “You’re going to be looking at $200 million just to make it. So it’s one of those things you have to take into consideration. It’s a numbers game for some people at the end of the day.”

In addition to Wade, Doom Patrol will star Timothy Dalton as The Chief, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Dwain Murphy as Negative Man, Matt Bomer as the voice of Negative Man, Jake Michaels as Robotman, Brendan Frasier as the voice of Robotman, and Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody. The series, which recently began filming, is expected to debut sometime in 2019, after the team appears on this week’s episode of Titans.

You can view the synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Doom Patrol is expected to launch sometime in 2019.