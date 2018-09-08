New ‘Doom Patrol’ Details Hint at Cyborg’s Father

It looks like Doom Patrol will be getting to its DC Comics roots in some interesting ways.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered a new casting breakdown for the upcoming DC Universe series, which hints at Silas Stone, the father of Victor Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), making an appearance. The breakdown seeks an African-American male in his late 50s who would be a recurring guest star in the first season.

Silas is described as an incredibly intelligent scientist, with a straight-shooter attitude, who doesn’t care too much for small talk. He is only focused on his lab work, maybe a little too much, to the point that it has caused him to have a shaky relationship with his son Vic as Silas struggles in juggling being both a scientist and a father at the same time.

The notion of Silas appearing on Doom Patrol at all – much less over the course of a few episodes – is certainly an interesting one. For one thing, it hints that DC is willing to adapt Cyborg‘s story in the television orbit, which some might interpret as another nail in the coffin for on the proposed Cyborg solo film.

“I know there’s supposed to be a Cyborg movie they’re going to shoot in 2020,” Joe Morton, who played Silas Stone in Batman vs. Superman and Justice League, said in a recent interview. “That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

And for another thing, it hints that Wade’s portrayal of Cyborg will play a larger role in Doom Patrol than some had initially expected, even if he isn’t actually a member of the titular team.

Doom Patrol will star Timothy Dalton as The Chief, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Dwain Murphy as Negative Man, Jake Michaels as Robotman, Brendan Frasier as the voice of Robotman, and Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody. The series, which recently began filming, is expected to debut sometime in 2019, after the team appears on an episode of Titans.

You can view the synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

What do you think of Silas Stone appearing on Doom Patrol? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

DC Universe will launch on Batman Day, September 15th. The service’s original programming will debut with the release of Titans, which will premiere on October 12th.