Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Surprise Ahead of Trailer

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is teasing a surprise today ahead of the upcoming trailer reveal. People have been waiting for the DC Comics clip to premiere for years now. With The Rock in tow, the fans expect a lot out of the story. That hype only expanded after a massive tease on Super Bowl weekend that showed off the JSA and some of the costume looks for the members. By al accounts, Black Adam looks like a massive event for not only DC Comics but the cinema industry at large. Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Batman have thrown theater doors wide open. As the year rolls on, the hype will continue to build and The Rock is driving the bus.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia said in an interview last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things."

In ONE DAY.

World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️

*cool set shot of the man in black, moments before he unleashes 5,000 years of hell*

I have a little surprise for you guys later today… pic.twitter.com/a29FZyli9H — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

"I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it," he added. "As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. The film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also part of the cast in unknown roles.

Are you hype for Black Adam? Let us know down in the comments!