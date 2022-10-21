Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Hypes Trailer Debut with New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

We're just two days away from the hierarchy of power changing in the DC universe, when the first trailer for the Black Adam movie officially makes its debut. The film will be anchored by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will executive produce the film and also star in its as its titular antihero. As the Black Adam trailer debut only gets closer, and elements like the film's Funko POP! wave already being available, the hype for the film is continuing to grow — and Johnson's latest social media post capitalizes on that. On Monday, Johnson took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Black Adam "hovering" inside of a building corridor, a photo that seems to mirror some of the existing concept art we've already seen of the film.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it. As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.