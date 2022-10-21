Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Jaw-Dropping New Photos as Reshoots Conclude

✖

With reshoots on Black Adam concluding, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing a stunning group of new behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming film. The black and white photos feature Johnson as the titular beloved DC antihero as he works with director Jaume Collet-Serra. Johnson captioned the photos, in part "Rage against the dying of the light" and they feature what may be our most detailed look yet at Black Adam's costume. You can check them out for yourself below.

Rage against the dying of the light..



Final work week of finishing touches for BLACK ADAM⚡️with my director, Jaume Collet-Serra.



Our World Premiere Trailer drops JUNE 8th.



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.#BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/7txi7nMjqV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 4, 2022

In addition to Johnson, Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles. The first full trailer for the film will arrive on June 8th, something that Johnson confirmed previously.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it. As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.

What do you think of the latest behind-the-scenes look at Black Adam? Are you excited for the trailer debut on June 8th? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!