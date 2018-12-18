“Elseworlds”: Is Superman Setting Up One of His Biggest Stories From the Comics?

The first chapter of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover debuted tonight, and there’s a chance that it spelled out something major for Superman in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Elseworlds Part 1”, below!

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) traveling to Earth-38, in hopes that Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) would recognize that their identities had been swapped. The pair arrived as Kara was hanging out on the Kent Farm with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and having a heart-to-heart with her cousin. As the pair talked about the importance of love and romantic relationships, Clark began to try to tell Kara something, only to be interrupted by Barry and Oliver’s entrance.

Kara and Clark then agreed to help Barry and Oliver, which led them back to Earth-1 to fight Amazo. Once that fight was all said and done, Clark decided to return back to Earth-38, announcing his exit by saying that “speaking of hands,” he’d better get back to Lois.

While it’s unclear exactly what Clark could be hinting at in this episode, we couldn’t help but wonder — could he be about to propose to Lois?

As DC fans certainly know, Clark and Lois’ relationship has served as a major storyline over decades and decades of comics, with fans having to wait nearly sixty years for the pair to get married. The pair were initially planned to get married in 1993’s Superman Vol. 2 #75, but the event was put on hold so as not to conflict with the events of the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman TV show.

Clark was then killed off and brought back to life in the comics, and tried to rekindle his relationship with Lois while she served as an overseas reporter. Lois ultimately agreed to marry Clark, an event that was given a major focus in 1996’s Superman: The Wedding Album.

Granted, there’s no telling if Clark and Lois will eventually make this leap before “Elseworlds” is over, especially considering just how much the crossover still has in store. But still, the notion of the iconic pair getting engaged or married in the crossover would be a major thing for DC Comics fans.

“For us, since Supergirl, I think regardless it was amazing to have Clark and Lois together on our show.” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner told reporters at a recent “Elseworlds” press screening. “We’ve dreamed of having Lois Lane be on Supergirl. We’ve talked about her since the beginning. That was great. When I first saw them together, what felt like we were kind of entering the canon in a new, fresh way seeing them reunite for the first time in our universe and that was thrilling.”

“It was thrilling really to read their first scenes in Flash, and to kind of feel Lois Lane. It’s amazing.” Rovner continued. “And Bitsie Tulloch is great, embodying kind of everything that is iconic about Lois. And we just love them together.”

Do you want to see Lois and Clark get engaged on “Elseworlds”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

“Elseworlds” will continue with Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.