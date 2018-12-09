“Elseworlds”: Oliver and Barry Meet Superman and Lois Lane in New Clip

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover is just a few hours away from debuting, but fans can already check out one of the event’s most highly-anticipated interactions.

A new clip from the crossover has been released, which sees Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) traveling to visit Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) on Earth-38, after realizing that everyone on Earth-1 thinks that they have swapped identities. This proves to be awkward, as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are also with Kara on the Kent Farm.

Lois initially tries to attack Barry and Oliver with a hammer (no, not the one she’s holding in the event’s poster), before Kara helps settle things between everybody. After exchanging pleasantries, Barry and Oliver explain their situation, and Kara agrees to help.

The clip showcases a bit of the tone that fans can expect in “Elseworlds”, in addition to the confusion of the body-swapping antics.

“You’re not going to see me playing Oliver Queen’s mannerisms, or Stephen playing Barry’s mannerisms. It’s more being aware that for some reason we’ve switched lives and destinies. It’s more the fun of the situational comedy that we keep finding ourselves in, and less us having a complete role reversal,” Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We get to see Stephen do some of the more goofy speed stuff I have to do on a regular basis, and I get some actual combat as Green Arrow. So, we just see different colors for each of us.”

“Having superpowers is crazy! Wearing the Flash suit is crazy!” Amell added. “The idea is that in order to be the best version of Barry Allen, which I have to be because we face a threat, there are elements of his personality I have to embrace, and there are elements of my personality that he has to embrace.”

“My initial reaction in reading the scripts this year was that it would be a hoot to film.” Benoist explained. “The comedy just lives in this. Even just seeing them in each other’s suits is funny; they’re literally putting themselves in each other’s shoes! …[Kara] inevitably becomes kind of a middleman because ultimately there’s conflict between the two and they start butting heads.”

“Elseworlds” begins with The Flash on December 9th at 8/7c. It will be followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.