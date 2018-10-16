“Elseworlds”: Oliver and Barry Have Matching “Twin” Outfits in New Arrowverse Crossover BTS Photo

Production on the upcoming Arrowverse crossover is well underway and while we’ve gotten a first look at Ruby Rose’s Batwoman and Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch teased getting outfitted for her turn as Lois Lane, it seems like Barry Allen and Oliver Queen are taking a different approach to their “Elseworlds” look: twinning.

Arrow star Stephen Amell posted a photo of himself as Oliver alongside The Flash‘s Grant Gustin as Barry Allen with the pair dressed in matching outfits consisting of black boots, black pants, white t-shirt, black leather jackets, and black and white bandanas. Check it out below.

Some fans might note that the bandana is the same one Amell was wearing in a recent Facebook Live and told fans wasn’t his, though he didn’t elaborate further. It now seems that the bandana was part of a costume and that itself might have some interesting implications, especially when compared with what other set photos reveal about the back of the jackets.

As you can below, the back of the jackets have a very specific patch or embossing on them. The symbol on the jackets belongs to the Trigger Twins. In DC Comics, there were actually two sets of Trigger Twins, one being a pair of heroes while the second is a pair of villains most commonly associated with Batman. Based on the leaked photos, it’s hard to tell which version “Elseworlds” is leaning into — the heavy use of black in the outfits seem to lean towards the villains who notably appeared in both Infinite Crisis and Blackest Night, while the bandanas are a little more in keeping with the heroic pair who first made their appearance in All-Star Western #58 back in 1951.

Whatever the angle the crossover takes, it’s shaping up to be quite the epic event, something Stephen Amell explained during that aforementioned recent Facebook Live.

“The crossover is f-cking bananas,” Amell said. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“”Crisis on Earth X”, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

During that Live, Amell also hinted that there would be more surprises on the way when it came to the crossover — something that might very well include Oliver and Barry’s twin-like outfits as well as the reveal of Superman’s black costume we saw earlier today.

“I know that we have some crossover surprises and some things that are going to hit the media.” Amell revealed. “It was supposed later during this week, but now I think it’s going to be early next week. I had the coolest day yesterday on set because … I was very, very happy and excited for David Ramsey. And on the other hand I saw something with my own two eyes standing right in front of me that I just never thought I’d see.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.