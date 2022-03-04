Elvis Star Austin Butler Gets Transformed Into Green Arrow After New Rumors

Warner Bros. Pictures and Baz Lurhman have recently released their Elvis Presley biopic in theaters, with the reactions being mostly positive. Elvis starred Austin Butler as the titular character, and there's been a lot of hype surrounding his performance. Butler has been ima some critically acclaimed films in the past few years like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and will even star in the upcoming sequel Dune: Part Two. Now, he's also rumored to appear in the DC Extended Universe. The rumor, which you should take with a grain of salt, claims that the actor will play Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in the upcoming Black Canary movie. One fan seems to like the idea of Butler as Green Arrow, so he designed a cool concept of how he could look as the vigilante.

A digital artist that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink on Instagram has revealed a new work of fan art that imagines the actor as Green Arrow. Butler gets Oliver Queen's classic look equipped with green armor, a bow, and arrow, and even a domino mask. Funnily enough, this wouldn't be the Elvis star's first time near the character, as he's previously starred in the third season of the hit CW series based on the same character, Arrow. You can check out the fan art below!

Most recently, Warner Bros. and DC Comics released another film focusing on a different vigilante that starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The Batman focuses primarily on the Dark Knight and puts Bruce Wayne on the back burner, and fans want to know if Pattinson's take on the character will ever get his playboy persona. During a recent interview with KCRW, director Matt Reeves teases that he will.

"One of the things that was interesting to me was to focus on not an origin tale because we'd seen Burton had done that so well, and Nolan did it so well," Reeves told the podcast. "I wanted to do an early years "Batman" and Bruce Wayne. And it was important to me that while it wasn't an origin story, he was, in the early years of what he was doing, and was still trying to make sense of himself, was still a young man trying to put himself together and find a way to function. This idea of not yet understanding even the asset that being Bruce Wayne could be, the way that other iterations of the character have where they realize, oh, I can be Bruce Wayne, and that can be another kind of mask. He's just not together enough yet to even understand how valuable that's gonna be."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot.

