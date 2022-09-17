Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022

It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.

What is Batman Day? What day is Batman Day?

Batman Day is officially set for the third Saturday of September each year — it falls on September 17th this year — and is the day designated to celebrate Batman. This year, DC Comics made a series of announcements about Batman-related projects in honor of Batman Day, and you can check out more about those here.

Why is today Batman Day?

The third Saturday in September is simply the day that DC Comics has chosen to celebrate Batman. The first official Batman Day was actually. held on July 23, 2014, to celebrate the character's 75th anniversary with the date chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con that year. Batman's actual first appearance in Detective Comics #27 was actually in a different month entirely — the issue is cover dated March 30, 1939.

What anniversary year are we celebrating for Batman in 2022?

2022 marks the 83rd anniversary of Batman's first appearance. That's a lot of years of Batman stories — but of course, on the pages of comics, the Dark Knight is timeless, having entertained readers and audiences for generations.

How are people celebrating Batman Day?

As was mentioned above, fans are celebrating Batman Day in a variety of ways and one of them is by taking to social media to honor the character and the creators who make his stories possible. That includes taking time to honor creators and performers who helped bring Batman to life who are, sadly, no longer with us. Many fans took the time on Saturday to remember Adam West whose Bright Knight television take on the character remains iconic and beloved while others took a moment to remember Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams, two creators whose work on Batman helped definite the character.

How are you celebrating Batman Day 2022? Let us know in the comments… and Happy Batman Day!