Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reportedly Got Married

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have reportedly tied the knot. The news was initially broken in a report to People.com, with a source claiming that the pair got married in a small outdoor ceremony over the past weekend. The duo have been romantically linked since 2017, after meeting on the set of the TV series Fargo in late 2016. They later starred in the 2020 DC movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with McGregor playing Roman Sionis / Black Mask and Winstead playing Helena Bertinelli / Huntress. The pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, in June of 2021.

"It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the source tells People.com. "They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

Winstead was previously married to Riley Stearns, but divorced him in May of 2017. McGregor filed for divorce from his previous wife, Eve Mavrakis, in January of 2018, and the case was settled in the summer of 2020. McGregor and Mavrakis have four children together.

"I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," Winstead previously said of her divorce from Stearns in a 2020 interview with Glamour UK. "I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's okay not to know where that change is going to take you."

McGregor is best known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe, a role he is expected to reprise in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. His filmography also includes Trainspotting, Big Fish, and Moulin Rouge. Winstead, meanwhile has starred in projects such as Kate, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and the Die Hard franchise. She is expected to join the Star Wars universe in a mystery role in the Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series.