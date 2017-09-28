Exclusive DC Preview: Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1.

From the creative team of Sam Humprhies and Ethan Van Sciver, Batman: The Dawnbreaker centers on a version of Bruce Wayne from a world in the Dark Multiverse where he obtained a Green Lantern ring.

This is, of course, not a new concept. From Batman: In Darkest Knight to the Geoff Johns/Ethan Van Sciver issue of Green Lantern in 2006 that made the idea of throwing a ring on Batman every so often a big hit with the fans, there is something compelling about the idea of Batman, a character who is so driven that it borders on madness, operating an incredibly powerful weapon that runs on willpower.

Here, though, it takes a decidedly darker turn, as the Dawnbreaker is one of seven Batmen from around the multiverse, one representing the Batman-ification of each member of the Justice League, who are descending on the DC Universe with designs on it.

You can check out the (not-so-helpful) official solicitation below, and the preview pages in the attached gallery.

As the events of DARK NIGHTS: METAL rock the DC Universe, the creatures of the Dark Multiverse stand ready to invade our world! How can even the World’s Greatest Heroes stop a horde of deadly beings that appear to be powerful, nightmare versions of familiar figures? Find out in these special tie-in issues!